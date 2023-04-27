81º

Local News

Saunter through sunflowers at 10-acre San Antonio flower field in May

Trader’s Village in San Antonio will open giant flower field in May

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Trader's Village, Things To Do, Outdoors, KSAT Kids
Sunflower Field at Traders Village in San Antonio (Alicia Barrera, Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Technically, spring has already sprung, but for flower enthusiasts or people who just want to get outside for some fresh air, there’s a huge flower field set to open in San Antonio in May.

There will be 10 acres of sunflowers at Traders Village, located in Southwest San Antonio near Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road, from May 19-June 12. Date are subject to change.

Trader’s Village will open the sunflower field Fridays through Sundays.

Sunflower hours:

  • Fridays: 6 - 9 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sundays: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The field may close on inclement weather days.

Admission to the flower fields will be $11.99 per person for anyone ages 3 and older.

Access to a petting zoo and inflatable slide are included with admission to the sunflower field.

Guests will be able to pick up to five sunflowers per person for an additional fee.

There will also be opportunities to shoot apples out of an apple cannon and participate in cattle roping, duck races and more.

Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email