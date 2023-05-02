The Jonas Brothers announce San Antonio show in 35-date US tour

The Jonas Brothers perform during half time in the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Jonas Brothers are going to be “burnin’ up” 35 arenas across the U.S. with “The Tour.”

This August, the band is embarking on “The Tour” and will be stopping at San Antonio’s AT&T Center on Oct. 5.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 12, but fans can sign up now for the Verified Fan presale.

The Verified Fan presale will be open for registration through 10:59 p.m. May 6. Those fans that are selected for the Verified Fan presale will receive an access code, and they can start buying tickets on May 9.

“Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets,” a news release from the AT&T Center states. “The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly.”

Citi and Verizon will have separate presales on May 10.

Click here for more information on the Verified Fan presale, here for the Citi presale, and here for the Verizon Up presale.

VIP packages will also be available, according to the news release. Click here for more information.

The Jonas Brothers will also visit Arlington on Aug. 30, Austin on Sept. 3, and Houston on Oct. 7.

“Today, the Jonas Brothers announce their most ambitious outing yet, a massive 35-date stadium and arena run – THE TOUR – where the band will perform five albums every night,” the release states. “The momentum comes off the incredible response and fan demand from their highly successful sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out, kicking off the tour in August.”

