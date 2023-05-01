Aerosmith coming to San Antonio for ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour

FILE - Steven Tyler, of the musical group Aerosmith, performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Tyler has voluntarily entered a rehabilitation program, forcing the Boston-based rock band to cancel the first portion of its upcoming Las Vegas residency. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary rock band Aerosmith is coming to San Antonio for the last time during its “Peace Out” farewell tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will play at the AT&T Center on Nov. 1, with The Black Crowes as the special guest, the venue announced on Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5 at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. VIP packages will be available.

Aerosmith is also playing in Austin on Oct. 23 and Dallas on Nov. 7.

The 40-date run of shows, which includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, will end on Jan. 26 in Montreal.

“I think it’s about time,” guitarist Joe Perry said. Perry is in the group with frontman Steven Tyler, bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer Joey Kramer and guitarist Brad Whitford.

Perry believes the time to say goodbye is now, especially with every founding band member over the age of 70. Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry said. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we're) kind of anxious to get back on the road.“

Tyler and Perry said the band is looking forward to digging into their lengthy catalog of the group’s rock classics including “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got a Gun” and “Livin’ on the Edge.”

Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

Aerosmith performed the Super Bowl halftime show in 2001 and even had their own theme park attraction in 1999 at Disney World in Florida and later in Paris with the launch of the “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith" ride.

“We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the Peace Out tour,” Tyler said in a statement to The Associated Press. His “Pandora's Box” reference calls out Aerosmith's 1991 three-disc compilation album that covered the band's output from the 1970s to the early 1980s.

“Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get ready,” Tyler added.

