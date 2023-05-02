79º

Woman arrested after deputies find $9K worth of meth, stolen firearm, BCSO says 

Jacky Gutierrez, 29, was wanted on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Jacky Gutierrez, 29, (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

BEXAR COUNTY – A woman was arrested after deputies found thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine and a stolen firearm while serving an arrest warrant, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacky Gutierrez, 29, was charged with possession with intent to deliver over 400 grams of methamphetamine and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 28, deputies executed an arrest warrant for Gutierrez -- who was wanted at the time on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm -- in the 300 block of Hollenbeck Avenue.

Deputies found what appeared to be meth in plain sight, according to BCSO.

The Organized Crime Division executed a search warrant and found approximately 451 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun.

Gutierrez is being held at the Bexar County Jail for a bond total of $60,000 for her onsite charges and is remanded without bond for her warrant for the charge of felon in possession of a firearm, BCSO said.

Deputies found approximately 451 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen handgun during a search in the 300 block of Hollenbeck Ave on April 28, 2023. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

