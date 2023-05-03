Texas A&M student falls off balcony, dies in New Orleans, report says

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – A Texas A&M student died Saturday after falling off a balcony while attending an event in New Orleans, according to media reports.

Police told KBTX that Andrew Thomas Henges, 19, was leaning over a balcony railing on Loyola Avenue when he accidentally fell to the ground.

He was reportedly attending an event when it happened. KBTX reports he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His funeral will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Broussard’s in Beaumont, according to an obituary shared online.

Henges attended Texas A&M, and it was the Alma Mater of his brother, F. William Henges IV, his grandfather, Frederick William Henges III, and his father, James Henges.

He had majored in biology and he wanted to attend medical school and become a neurosurgeon, the obituary reads.

Henges was a member of Delta Tau Delta. His fraternity brothers released a statement on his passing in a social media post, shared below: