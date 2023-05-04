Gregg Popovich’s former San Antonio home is back on market

Video shot by Shutterbug Studios and provided by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty shows the inside of Spurs head coach Greg Popovich's San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO – The luxury Dominion estate once owned by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is back on the market.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home at 41 Vineyard Drive in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood was relisted last week by the buyer who purchased it from Coach Pop in 2020.

Inside the home, currently listed for $5.5 million, you’ll find floor-to-ceiling windows, an elevator, and spacious guest bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The exterior of the home features wrap-around porches and balconies, a full outdoor kitchen and a detached, 600-square-foot, temperature-controlled wine room with storage for more than 3,000 bottles of vino.

The photos and video in this article were provided by Shutterbug Studios via Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty.

Binkan Cinaroglu has the listing.