73º

LIVE

Local News

Overheated HVAC machine at Kingsborough Middle School causes large amount of smoke; school to resume

No damage was reported

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Side, SAFD, HISD
An HVAC machine at a campus in the Harlandale Independent School District overheated and produced a large amount of smoke on Friday morning, according to firefighters.

SAN ANTONIO – An HVAC machine at a campus in the Harlandale Independent School District overheated and produced a large amount of smoke on Friday morning, according to firefighters.

San Antonio firefighters said the smoke filled a classroom and triggered an alarm at Kingsborough Middle School, located at 422 E. Ashley Road near Moursund Boulevard on the South Side.

Firefighters arrived and ventilated the rooms, and the malfunction never caused a fire.

Class is expected to resume as normal on Friday, they said.

No one was injured and no damage was reported.

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

email

facebook

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email