Overheated HVAC machine at Kingsborough Middle School causes large amount of smoke; school to resume

SAN ANTONIO – An HVAC machine at a campus in the Harlandale Independent School District overheated and produced a large amount of smoke on Friday morning, according to firefighters.

San Antonio firefighters said the smoke filled a classroom and triggered an alarm at Kingsborough Middle School, located at 422 E. Ashley Road near Moursund Boulevard on the South Side.

Firefighters arrived and ventilated the rooms, and the malfunction never caused a fire.

Class is expected to resume as normal on Friday, they said.

No one was injured and no damage was reported.

