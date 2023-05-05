North Side hotel evacuated overnight due to smoke from burned equipment belt

A hotel on the North Side had to be evacuated on Thursday night after a belt in an air handling unit burned and caused smoke to spread throughout the eighth floor, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A hotel on the North Side had to be evacuated on Thursday night after a belt in an air handling unit burned and caused smoke to spread throughout the eighth floor, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. at La Quinta Inn in the 800 block of Halm Boulevard, near Highway 281 and Loop 410.

SAFD said an air handler had a belt that burned and caused smoke to spread. Guests were evacuated when the fire alarms went off.

Firefighters arrived and found light smoke, mostly on the eighth floor. Guests were able to return to their rooms shortly after the incident, SAFD said.

One woman fell during the evacuation, but she was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

SAFD, EMS and San Antonio police responded to the scene.

