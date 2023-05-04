East Side home that provides shelter for people with mental illness to be rebuilt following fire

Over the last decade, people struggling with mental illness have lived in the home on East Crockett as a stepping stone to independence.

An East Side homeowner is rebuilding her house that caught fire Wednesday night.

But it will be at least six months before people can return to the home.

When the fire broke out, four people who were living there made it out safely. Now they’re staying with relatives.

The homeowner, Bessie Rogers, was sad to hear the house was badly damaged because for 15 years it provided stability for people suffering from mental illness.

The rent was affordable and allowed people to get back on their feet.

“You know, some people that need housing, need help, need a leg up. Everybody can use a leg up,” Rogers said.

For now, Rogers is working with her insurance to get the house back in shape so she can continue to give people the confidence to be on their own.

“In Jesus’ name, it will be rebuilt and they can be back home, being independent,” Rogers said.

