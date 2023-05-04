Late-night fire in bedroom of East Side home causes $60K in damage, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at an East Side home late Wednesday night.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of East Crockett Street, not far from East Houston Street and Lincoln Park.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a fire that had started in a front bedroom on a mattress. They got a quick knock down of the flames.

Fire officials said the woman who owns the home takes in people with mental illness. All the residents managed to get out safe.

The fire caused damage to the front room but the rest of the house only sustained smoke damage, firefighters said. The damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department is now working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

An arson and investigation team has since been called to the house because according to the owner, one of the residents has a history of pyromania.

The investigation is ongoing, firefighters said.