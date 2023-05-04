Man sentenced to 70 years in prison for 2019 murder

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Thursday to 70 years in prison for a 2019 shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Brandon Guzman, now 23, received his sentence from 187th District Court Judge Stephanie R. Boyd.

Last month, a jury found Guzman guilty of murder in the death of 22-year-old Justin Laravie, who was shot and killed inside his apartment on July 29, 2019.

After Laravie was killed, his roommate, Marc Hernandez later entered the apartment and found Laravie dead and Guzman rummaging through their belongings, prosecutors said.

Guzman is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Marc Hernandez, Laravie’s roommate. That case remains pending along with two other aggravated assault cases, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“Justin Laravie was a young man with his whole life still ahead of him,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a press release. “In snuffing out Mr. Laravie’s future, Defendant Guzman ruined his own. Justice has prevailed.”

Guzman faced anywhere from 5 to 99 years, or life in prison.

He must serve 30 years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.