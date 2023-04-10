Jury finds San Antonio man guilty of 2019 murder

SAN ANTONIO – A jury took just under two hours to find a man guilty of a 2019 shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Brandon Guzman was arrested the day after 22-year-old Justin Laravie was shot and killed inside his apartment on July 29, 2019.

Laravie’s roommate Marc Hernandez was also shot after returning home and finding Guzman trying to steal items from their apartment.

Guzman’s trial began last week, and Hernandez testified that Guzman shot him after he caught Guzman going through his closet.

During closing arguments, the defense said the state didn’t have any evidence that proved Guzman was the shooter and claimed that all the eyewitnesses who testified had lied.

Guzman is expected to be sentenced in May. He could get anywhere from 5 to 99 years, or life in prison.

