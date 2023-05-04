Fire at Leon Valley apartment complex destroys four units, displaces residents, officials say

Four apartments at a Leon Valley apartment complex were destroyed in a fire, leaving some residents displaced, according to fire officials.

LEON VALLEY – Four apartments at a Leon Valley apartment complex were destroyed in a fire, leaving some residents displaced, according to fire officials.

The fire happened just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Forest Meadow Street, near Evers Road.

Multiple agencies from surrounding areas assisted in the fire response at the apartment complex and were able to extinguish the flames within an hour.

No injuries were reported, but four apartment units were torched and sustained fire, water and smoke damage.

The residents of those four units are displaced, according to fire officials.

Further details are limited and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

