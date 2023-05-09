Teen arrested for aggravated robbery following argument over stolen firearm, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old has been arrested for aggravated robbery following a house party in March.

Ethan Perez was arrested Monday afternoon on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted a victim at a house party in the 9300 block of Centro Vista on March 19.

There was a “large argument over a stolen firearm” during the party, which caused the victim and his friends to leave the location, according to an affidavit.

The victim got into a vehicle and that’s when police say Perez walked up to the car, banged on the window with a firearm and ordered the victim to get out of the car.

According to the affidavit, Perez and several unknown individuals attacked the victim once he got out of the car.

The victim was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground while Perez and the others allegedly stole his property.

Police said the victim suffered visible injuries following the assault.

Bexar County Jail records show Perez is being held with a bond set at $70,000.