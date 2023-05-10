Crime Stoppers seeks tips about shooting that left one man dead, another wounded

Joseph Silva was fatally shot outside his apartment in the 6500 block of West Commerce on August 6, 2022. Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio are seeking the public’s help in solving an August 2022 shooting death.

On Aug. 6, 2022, at around 2 a.m., Joseph Silva and his roommate were standing near the base of a stairwell outside their apartment in the 6500 block of West Commerce Street when a silver/gray four-door car (pictured below) pulled into the property.

San Antonio police say someone in this silver/gray four-door car is believed to have shot and killed Joseph Silva and wounded his roommate in the 6500 block of West Commerce Street on August 6, 2022. Courtesy: SA Crime Stoppers (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The car stopped in the parking lot and someone inside the vehicle shouted a question at Silva and his roommate.

After a brief interaction, someone inside the vehicle opened fire, killing Silva and seriously wounding his roommate, police said.

The car fled the location after the shooting.

If you recognize the car or have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.