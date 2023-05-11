17-year-old fired handgun, assault rifle at multiple victims outside San Antonio social club, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old has been arrested on multiple felony charges after he allegedly put a gun in someone’s mouth, physically assaulted a person and fired a handgun and an assault rifle toward multiple people last month.

Edgar Alejandro Elizondo was arrested Wednesday morning on four felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of deadly conduct with a firearm and assault.

An arrest affidavit alleges that Elizondo went to a party on April 30 where he became intoxicated and had a sober acquaintance drive him home.

The two got into a verbal argument and that’s when Elizondo pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and held it under the victim’s neck, the affidavit alleges.

The victim told police that Elizondo also put the gun in her mouth, against her cheek and pressed it to her chin while he squeezed her neck.

According to the affidavit, the victim lost consciousness and blacked out, and Elizondo subsequently passed out in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The victim then sent a text to a friend to pick her up.

When the friend arrived, the victim exited the vehicle, and Elizondo woke up. The victim ran to the friend’s vehicle and she told police she saw Elizondo pull his gun back out and get into the driver’s side of the vehicle the victim was driving.

The affidavit states that Elizondo caught up with the two victims around Loop 1604 and Babcock Road where he began shooting at the vehicle with both victims still inside.

The victims called police and drove to Privat Social Club because they said they knew security would be inside.

According to the affidavit, Elizondo walked up to the victim’s vehicle in the social club’s parking lot holding an assault rifle and demanded the first victim get out of the car. He began hitting the window with the back of the weapon and the second victim started honking the horn of the vehicle.

Elizondo then fired the assault rifle multiple times and fled the area.

The affidavit states that Elizondo returned to the area twice and shot at the victims and a security guard.

San Antonio police said the first victim suffered multiple visible injuries to her face and neck. Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot of the social club.

A warrant for Elizondo’s arrest was issued on May 1.

Bexar County Court records show Elizondo refused to be interviewed following his arrest on Wednesday. He has a pre-hearing scheduled for June 7.

Elizondo’s bonds total $120,000.