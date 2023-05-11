Child sex assault suspect out on bond arrested again after second victim comes forward, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A child sex assault suspect has been re-arrested on a new charge after a second child made an outcry to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

William Bridegroom, 38, had previously been indicted in 2021 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, from an incident involving a 12-year-old victim in November 2019.

Bridegroom had been out on bond since 2021 and was wearing an ankle monitor, Salazar said.

A second victim, a 16-year-old, came forward to BCSO this week to report Bridegroom had been sexually assaulting her for several years, the sheriff said.

“He’s a predator,” Salazar said in a news conference.

Bridegroom was arrested again on Thursday and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, in the second case.

Salazar said there may be other victims. He’s asking anyone with information to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOtips@bexar.org.