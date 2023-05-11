84º

LIVE

Local News

How to get Narcan for free

Narcan, known as naloxone, is a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdose, like fentanyl

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

Tags: Fentanyl, Narcan, Opioids, Overdose
Local team’s virtual Narcan training reaches almost half of all Texas counties

Find more resources and coverage on KSAT’s Fighting Fentanyl page.

There’s a life-saving medication that quickly reverses an opioid overdose, and right now it’s available to anyone for free.

Naloxone, sold under the brand names Narcan and Evzio, works if an individual is overdosing on heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. The medication attaches to opioid receptors and blocks the effects of other opioids.

Naloxone can be administered through an injection or the nose. However, the nasal spray is the more popular form.

The website, More Narcan Please, allows you to request Narcan doses and have them mailed to your home.

According to the National Institutes of Health, naloxone only works in the body for 30 to 90 minutes. After receiving it, the individual should immediately receive medical attention.

The video below from the CDC explains how to administer the medication.

A local nonprofit, A Recovery Place, also offers training sessions, so that individuals can learn how to safely administer the medication.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Stephania Jimenez is an anchor on The Nightbeat. She began her journalism career in 2006, after graduating from Syracuse University. She's anchored at NBC Philadelphia, KRIS in Corpus Christi, NBC Connecticut and KTSM in El Paso. Although born and raised in Brooklyn, Stephania considers Texas home. Stephania is bilingual! She speaks Spanish.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram