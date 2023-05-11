Texas Travel Awards give Boerne, New Braunfels spots major props for 2023

The Texas Travel Awards recently released its list of 2023 winners — Boerne and New Braunfels won big and the San Antonio Zoo got a mention.
Awards were given to the best destinations for varying categories that included arts and culture, families, foodies and outdoor adventures.
“Sixty other categories split into two sections with statewide winners and winners by three population breakdowns were scored by our elite panel of judges that included travel industry professionals, travel journalists, and a touring musician,” according to Texas Travel.
Awards were further split by small and big markets, with a small and big market winner in each category.
Boerne’s awards in 2023
Small Market category:
- Destination Social Media Account - Hill Country Mile
- Hotel - The Kendall
- Instagrammable Spot - “Wild Bill” Hickok Sculpture
Statewide award:
- Lake - Boerne City Lake Park
New Braunfels’ awards in 2023
Big Market category:
- Live Music Venue - Gruene Hall
- Museum - New Braunfels Conservation Society
- Outdoor Activity - Natural Bridge Caverns
- Visitor Center - New Braunfels Visitor Center
Statewide awards:
- Agritourism - Dry Comal Creek Vineyards
- Brewery - Guadalupe Brewing Company
- Golf Course - Landa Park Golf Course
- Hiking/Biking Trail - Panther Canyon Trail
- Place to Dance - Gruene Hall
- Resort - Camp Fimfo Texas Hill Country
- Swimming Spot - Landa Park
A special shoutout goes to the San Antonio Zoo, which won the best zoo/aquarium category.