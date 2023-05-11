Texas Travel Awards give Boerne, New Braunfels spots major props for 2023

Aerial view of Cibolo Creek in River Road Park in Boerne.

The Texas Travel Awards recently released its list of 2023 winners — Boerne and New Braunfels won big and the San Antonio Zoo got a mention.

Awards were given to the best destinations for varying categories that included arts and culture, families, foodies and outdoor adventures.

“Sixty other categories split into two sections with statewide winners and winners by three population breakdowns were scored by our elite panel of judges that included travel industry professionals, travel journalists, and a touring musician,” according to Texas Travel.

Awards were further split by small and big markets, with a small and big market winner in each category.

Boerne’s awards in 2023

Small Market category:

Statewide award:

Lake - Boerne City Lake Park

New Braunfels’ awards in 2023

Big Market category:

Statewide awards:

A special shoutout goes to the San Antonio Zoo, which won the best zoo/aquarium category.