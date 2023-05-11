WATCH: First-hand look at US-Mexico border as Title 42 sets to expire

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A KSAT crew in Eagle Pass is getting a first-hand look at what the situation looks like at the border as Title 42 comes to an end.

U.S. Border Patrol, the National Guard, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are all in place, keeping an eye out on the migrant situation.

The number of migrants that were expected was not seen across the river at Piedras Negras, Mexico, on Thursday.

Our KSAT crew saw numbers of groups of 10 to 15 migrants but not the influx that was expected.

Local leadership met in a bi-national meeting to organize and prepare a unified response to the potential impact of migrants seeking to enter the United States through Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras’ Port of Entry upon the termination of Title 42.

KSAT reporter Jonathan Cotto spoke with the Maverick County sheriff, who says leaders are pleasantly surprised that they are not seeing as many migrants as expected.

President Joe Biden also announced this week that he sent 1,500 military troops to the US-Mexico border to assist in various ways, from administrative duties to security.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is also expected to assist Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol.

Areas like Eagle Pass have historically seen high waves of migrant crossings in the past, like those seen in 2021 and 2022, with the large group of Haitians attempting to seek asylum and make their way into the U.S.

