3 teens, 1 man arrested after carjacking turns into vehicle chase on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three teenagers and one man have been arrested after a carjacking turned into a vehicle chase with officers early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to an aggravated robbery in the area of Loop 410, near Medina Base Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a woman was arriving home near Heathers Field and Heathers Grove Street when she was confronted by four people who took her car by gunpoint. That’s when, police say, officers found the vehicle and chased it along Interstate 35 to Loop 410 to the Highway 90 access road.

Police said the suspects eventually took a road that ends behind Highway 90 near a 9/11 memorial, where the car ultimately crashed and caught fire. The suspects however, ran from the car and into a nearby wooded area, police said.

SAPD said the EAGLE helicopter flew over them and found the suspects from the sky. Officers on the ground searched through a rough terrain but did eventually catch up to them. The three teens and one adult man were all taken into custody, police said.

The names of the three teens and man arrested have not been released. SAPD also did not say exactly what charges the teens and man now face.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation into the carjacking and chase is ongoing, police said.