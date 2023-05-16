San Antonio Spurs welcome Paul Viera, founder and CEO of EARNEST Partners, as newest investor

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have announced Paul Viera, founder, and CEO of global investment firm EARNEST Partners, as its newest investor and strategic partner, joining its board of managers.

On Tuesday, the NBA Board of Governors closed and approved Viera’s acquisition of an equity stake, according to a news release.

“Paul is an exceptional business leader, and we are excited to welcome him to the San Antonio Spurs investor group,” said Peter J. Holt, SS&E managing partner. “Paul Viera brings a unique perspective and expertise to our organization and shares our commitment to integrity, success, and community impact. His addition reaffirms our dedication to fostering diversity, promoting inclusion, and building leaders and legacies. We are excited to work alongside Paul to achieve our shared vision for the future of the Spurs in San Antonio.”

Based in Atlanta, Viera serves as a board director and investment committee member for Take-Two Interactive, publisher of NBA 2K, and trustee of the Woodruff Arts Center, according to the news release.

Additionally, he is a board member of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Harvard Business School Board of Dean Advisors.

Vierea shared his excitement about joining the Spurs family in the following statement:

“The San Antonio Spurs are a revered organization, and I am honored to join Peter J. Holt and the other strategic partners as part of their investor group. From the outset, I was drawn to the organization’s unique commitment to impact and building a more equitable community for everyone. The team’s leadership is elite, from their managing partner to the front office to the coaches, and I am thrilled to be joining such a winning organization. As someone who loves the game of basketball, I can’t wait to be a part of the excitement and energy on and off the court.”