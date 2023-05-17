1 of 2 defendants charged in 2019 fatal shooting agrees to plea deal, sentenced to 40 years in prison

Dakota Vale and Walter Scott were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Rey Quiroga on Feb. 17, 2019.

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on a lesser charge in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Walter Scott was originally charged with capital murder for the fatal shooting of Rey Quiroga on Feb. 17, 2019. But Scott accepted a plea deal on the lesser charge of murder and was sentenced by 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel. Scott will have to serve half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

According to a news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Scott and a co-defendant, Dakota Vale, orchestrated a drug deal with Quiroga.

Vale contacted Quiroga on social media and set up a meeting for the drug deal at the victim’s apartment.

Scott went with Vale to the apartment, but hid and waited alone outside the apartment, the DA’s Office said. During the meeting, Vale went to the apartment community center bathroom, and that’s when Scott entered the apartment and shot Quiroga, the news release said.

Vale also entered a plea and will be sentenced on May 23.