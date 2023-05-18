First-time career training program has overwhelming success, plans for future cohorts

A free career skills program that started in March is coming to an end. The six-week course was such a success in its first go-round that a second is being launched this month.

SAN ANTONIO – A free career skills program that started in March is coming to an end. The six-week course was such a success in its first go-round that a second is being launched this month.

“I’m actually going through the process of filling out so many applications now that I’m really not sure what to accept if it comes in,” said program applicant, Dwight Chapman.

Wisconsin Start-up, Gener8tor, partnered with Alamo Colleges and the City of San Antonio to help create opportunities.

The gener8tor Skills Accelerator program is a free, virtual career training program for people looking to learn project management skills. Participants receive training, help with resumes, LinkedIn, and job placement assistance through the program.

“That’s where our work just begins. We’re going to bring in our national network of employers. We have about 420 employers that we work with nationally, which includes local employers,” said Cole Shearer, vice president of the program.

The first-ever cohort received an overwhelming 350 applications, but the program could only accept 60. The current program is expected to graduate 80% of the class.

The program had so much success that the second cohort will launch Monday. The deadline to apply is Friday at midnight.

“If I can do it, anyone else can do it no matter how old you are,” said applicant Cynthia Hernandez.

Chapman added, “A program like this that doesn’t cost anything to get involved in other than your time is a great investment.”

To apply, or to learn more, follow this link.