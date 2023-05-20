Crime Stoppers looking for driver involved in hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a hit-and-run crash earlier this year and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the other driver involved.

The incident happened March 22 in the 9000 block of US Highway 90 West.

A 31-year-old man was heading eastbound on Hwy 90 on a motorcycle, traveling behind a white Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed, according to authorities.

The driver of the Camry hit the brakes and caused the motorcycle to rear-end it. The motorcyclist also hit the center protective cable that divided the eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway, Crime Stoppers said.

The motorcyclist had life-threatening injuries and lost his leg, according to officials. He was taken to University Hospital by EMS for treatment.

Authorities said the driver of the Camry took off from the scene before officers arrived and didn’t stop to help the motorcyclist.

If captured, the Camry driver is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tips can be made anonymously.

Any information that helps lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

