$uicideboy$ to stop in San Antonio for ‘Grey Day Tour’

SAN ANTONIO – Hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ are set to perform in San Antonio for their “Grey Day Tour” this fall.

As part of a 40-date tour, the singers will stop at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, October 3, according to a press release.

On select dates, the tour will also feature supporting acts, including Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary and Ramirez.

Tickets for the show went on sale May 19 and can be purchased on the AT&T Center’s website or Ticketmaster’s website. Prices range from $49.95 to over $300.

Before the start of the tour, the duo will release the Yin Yang Tapes, their four-part conceptual EP series in which they release a new four-song EP each Friday in May named after one of the four seasons, said the release.

Along with the new music, the artists will also release a Japan-inspired animated video series by Tristan Zammit, who has previously worked with big named artists such as Metallica, XXXTentacion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Juice WRLD.

$uicideboy$ are also among the Top 100 highest-streaming artists of all time, according to ChartMasters