Two men arrested in connection to string of robberies across San Antonio, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are behind bars after they were connected to a string of robberies, according to an arrest warrant.

Samuel Crawford, 29, and Dammone E. Jones, 34, are accused of multiple aggravated robberies at stores across San Antonio in April.

According to an affidavit, On April 27, at Billys Food Mart in the 4400 block of Rittiman Road, Crawford held an employee at gunpoint, demanding money and lottery tickets while propping the door open.

Within 8 minutes of the robbery, he also robbed a Diamond Express in the 2400 block of Harry Wurzbach.

Shortly after the robberies, one of the lottery tickets from the Diamond Express was cashed at a Valero in the 200 block of N WW White. Before cashing the ticket, Crawford was seen on surveillance footage exiting a four-door silver sedan wearing black pants with two white stripes identical to those used in the robberies.

On May 6, Crawford was arrested in Universal City’s jurisdiction for his active warrants.

Through surveillance footage, investigators then developed a suspect vehicle description that was later found to be the car of Jones’ significant other.

After being connected to Crawford as a close associate, police executed a search warrant on Jones’s apartment where they found clothing that he wore during the robberies. He was then taken into custody.

Jones confessed to knowingly driving Crawford to five aggravated robberies and for attempting to cash the lottery tickets.

Crawford is facing six charges of Aggravated Robbery with a total bond of $3.1 million. Jones is facing five charges of Aggravated Robbery with a total bond of $3,750,000.