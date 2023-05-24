Man found sleeping in car he allegedly stole at gunpoint after pretending he wanted to buy it

SAN ANTONIO – A man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car in March after posing as a potential buyer.

Victor Burks, 29, is charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on March 17, Burks met with the victim at the victim’s residence to test drive the vehicle under the guise of purchasing the car.

Burks took the car on a test drive with the victim riding in the passenger seat. When the two returned to the victim’s home, Burks said he wanted to purchase the car.

The affidavit states that Burks acted like he was going to exit the car as the victim exited the passenger side of the vehicle.

Burks stayed in the car and started driving off as the victim held on to the door, yelling for Burks to stop the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Burks then pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the victim, causing the victim to let go of the door and fall onto the road. The victim sustained injuries but the extent of his injuries was not provided by police.

Officers with the Austin Police Department found Burks sleeping in the car in Austin three days later on March 20.

Bexar County court records show a warrant was issued for Burks’ arrest on March 22 and he was arrested Tuesday evening.

Court records show, at the time of the crime, Burks was out on bond on felony charges of drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an incident in Feb. 2022.

He was indicted on those charges on May 15, 2023, more than a year after he allegedly committed the crimes.

Typical turnaround times for indictments average around 90 days, however, the large backlog in Bexar County courts is causing massive delays in indictments.

Burks is currently in jail with bonds totaling $145,000 on all of his current charges.

Bexar County Court records show Burks has previous charges for aggravated robbery, multiple drug offense charges, theft, evading arrest and criminal mischief.