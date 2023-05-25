Deputies search for suspect after he bails from vehicle during West Side chase

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran from his truck during a vehicle chase with deputies on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

The incident began around 5:45 a.m. near Potranco Road after deputies attempted to pull a green pickup truck over for a traffic stop.

BCSO said the man sped off instead of stopping, leading deputies on a chase along Highway 151, Callaghan Road and Penn Road. The driver got up to speeds as high as 80 mph, deputies said.

Image of suspect's truck during attempted traffic stop on west side. (KSAT)

The man eventually ended up on Westward Drive where he then bailed from his truck and ran off. Deputies say the man has not yet been found, but they’re still actively searching for him.

BCSO said the driver was either shirtless or wearing a white shirt, but no other description was provided.

Deputies say they began looking around apartments on Westward Drive because a bunch of them are empty. Once they started looking inside, they found a bunch of people squatting illegally so they were taken into custody, BCSO said.