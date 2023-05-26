BCSO Deputy, K9 hit by wrong-way driver; suspect ran from scene

A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy and his K9 are being evaluated at area hospitals after a wrong-way driver crashed into the deputy’s vehicle on Friday.

It happened on Old Pearsall Road just after noon. After the crash, the suspect ran from his vehicle into a cornfield.

A stretch of Old Pearsall Road between Loop 1604 and Loop 410 was closed in both directions for a time during the investigation.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, the deputy was out of his Chevy Tahoe and was deploying spikes to stop the wrong-way driver when the driver crashed into the deputy’s SUV.

The extent of the deputy’s injuries is unclear.

Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to brief the media at about 1:30 p.m.

Southwest ISD sent a message to parents saying that as a precaution, some nearby schools were on “secure” meaning everyone was brought inside and the perimeter doors were locked.

A spokesperson with Southwest ISD told KSAT that they were informed that the suspect is now in custody and as a result, the secure status has been lifted.