Texas treehouses you can rent in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Treehouses aren’t just for kids — you can escape to the trees as an adult too.
KSAT has compiled a list of treehouses you can rent for a unique vacation experience.
All the treehouses are within an estimated two hours driving distance from downtown San Antonio.
Each treehouse has unique features and offers different amenities.
Check out some the treehouses you can rent in the list below:
- Astonishing Family-Friendly Tree House near Austin, Texas - This treehouse rental in Spicewood can accommodate up to four guests, but children must be a minimum of 10 years old. There are zip-lining tours depending on travel dates and a small, spring-fed lake is available for swimming based on rainfall.
- Beautiful Texas Hill Country Rental for Weekend Trips from San Antonio - Located in Tarpley, this is more of a treehouse-style cabin that can accommodate two guests. Reviews from previous guests mention that bison, elk, wild turkeys, and longhorn roam the property if you’re interested in viewing wildlife.
- Charming Texas Tree House with Tranquil Views Ideal for Glamping near Austin - Ideal for two guests, this treehouse is a bit more cabin-esque and is located in Dripping Springs. It has a large deck with views of the Hill Country.
- Elevated Cabin Rental for a Waterfront Vacation in Seguin - Geronimo Creek treehouses in Seguin can sleep up to eight guests. There are showers, a king-sized bed, a television and Wi-Fi. It’s not exactly roughing it, so if you’re looking for amenities in the trees, this is the place.
- Hobbit Treehouse with Waterfall on the Brazos River - This treehouse is settled on the banks of the Brazos River and can accommodate up to six guests. There’s also a waterfall, and just a short hike away, guests can access the river where kayaks and tubes are available to use for free.
- Impressive Tree House near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas - Located in New Braunfels, this treehouse can accommodate eight guests and is pet friendly. There is also access to a resort-style swimming pool with a swim-up bar and 200 feet of riverfront access to the Guadalupe River.
- Luxury Cabin Getaway Perfectly Nestled near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, Texas - This treehouse can accommodate up to five guests and allows pets. There is access to a resort-style pool and 50 acres of Texas countryside to explore.
- Romantic and Unique Tree House Rental on a Private Ranch in Central Texas - This treehouse is located on a ranch in Waelder and can accommodate two guests. According to the listing, there’s access to a swimming pool and 40 acres to explore that are filled with ponds and animals.
- Romantic Tree House Rental with Soaking Tub near Austin in Spicewood, Texas - Sitting in the branches of old cypress trees, this treehouse can accommodate up to three guests. There’s a spring-fed creek below and a private bathhouse, complete with a soaking tub. Zip-lining tours may be required, and children under age 10 are not allowed.
- Stunning Tree House near Austin, Texas - Built around an ancient cypress tree, this treehouse in Spicewood can accommodate two guests. A bridge connects the treehouse to a private bathhouse, which has a waterfall-style bathtub. There is a small, spring-fed lake available for swimming based on rainfall. Children must be a minimum of 10 years old.
- Unique Cabin Rental with Breathtaking Views of the Guadalupe River near Canyon Lake, Texas - This cabin treehouse is located in New Braunfels and can accommodate up to eight guests. There are vaulted ceilings inside and a private deck outside, a resort-style pool with swim-up bar, and a cabana.
- Utopia Treehouses - There are four treehouses available for rent in Utopia along the Sabinal River. All four treehouses have unique layouts. Watch a video about this treetop rental here.
Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous report.