72º

LIVE

Local News

Texas treehouses you can rent in 2023

You can rent these treehouses for a unique vacation experience

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Texas, Travel
Texas treehouses available for vacation rentals. (GlampingHub)

SAN ANTONIO – Treehouses aren’t just for kids — you can escape to the trees as an adult too.

KSAT has compiled a list of treehouses you can rent for a unique vacation experience.

All the treehouses are within an estimated two hours driving distance from downtown San Antonio.

Each treehouse has unique features and offers different amenities.

Check out some the treehouses you can rent in the list below:

Editor’s note: The video above is from a previous report.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email