Man arrested after stealing money, threatening to kill cashier, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after police said he threatened to kill someone while wielding a knife during a robbery last month.

Victor Sanchez, 38, was arrested Saturday on an aggravated robbery charge after he threatened a cashier and demanding money from a cash register on April 22, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Police did not provide a location or description of the store.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez walked into the location and said he was hungry and demanded money.

The victim offered to give Sanchez food instead of money, and that’s when Sanchez pulled out a knife, the affidavit states.

Sanchez was given cash from the register and then demanded that the victim give him more money.

The affidavit said that Sanchez then started to walk behind the counter and threatened to kill the victim, who pulled out a bat and struck Sanchez, causing him to drop the knife and flee the location.

Police said the victim chased Sanchez out of the store but didn’t continue following him because nobody else was at the store.

Sanchez reportedly dropped items at the store that belonged to his former roommate, who was contacted by police.

The victim identified Sanchez from a photo lineup on May 5 that matched the information provided by the former roommate.

A warrant was issued for Sanchez’s arrest on May 11.

His bond was set at $50,000, court records show.