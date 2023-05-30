Men broke into truck to steal gun, led officers on chase down I-35, New Braunfels police say

New Braunfels police said 32-year-old Matthew Sandoz of San Antonio, 36-year-old Felipe Jesus Tijerina of Grand Prairie, and 26-year-old George Michael Rodriguez of San Antonio are each facing charges in a car burglary and officer pursuit that happened on Monday, May 29, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were arrested after they broke into a truck and led New Braunfels police on a chase down Interstate 35, according to officers.

New Braunfels police said Matthew Sandoz, 32, of San Antonio, Felipe Jesus Tijerina, 36, of Grand Prairie, and George Michael Rodriguez, 26, of San Antonio, are each facing charges in the incident that happened on Monday evening.

Police said they initially received a call at around 7 p.m. for three masked men breaking into a truck parked outside a restaurant in the 2900 block of Cold Spring Drive. The men stole a handgun from the truck and fled in a silver Nissan Altima.

Police located the suspect vehicle nearby and attempted to pull it over, according to NBPD.

The driver, later identified as Sandoz, refused to pull over and led officers on a chase on I-35 South, police said.

The chase went through downtown New Braunfels and back on I-35. At one point, the car’s tires blew out and the pursuit ended on the highway just before FM 3009.

The three suspects were taken into custody and booked at the Comal County Jail.

Police said they were each charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm. Sandoz was also charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and Tijerina had two aggravated robbery warrants out of Bexar County, police said.

Additional charges may be pending and the incident is under investigation.

Read also: