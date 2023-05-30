Woman taken to hospital after she was struck, pinned between two vehicles in downtown area, police say

San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police said the woman was walking to her car when she was struck near Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street, not far from N. St. Mary’s Street.

The woman was pinned between the two vehicles, police said.

Drivers stopped and tried to help her, and she was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver that struck her did not show signs of intoxication and may have been distracted, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown San Antonio.

