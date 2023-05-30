77º

Local News

Woman taken to hospital after she was struck, pinned between two vehicles in downtown area, police say

Driver that hit her may have been distracted, police say

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Downtown, SAPD
San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in the downtown area on Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police said the woman was walking to her car when she was struck near Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street, not far from N. St. Mary’s Street.

The woman was pinned between the two vehicles, police said.

Drivers stopped and tried to help her, and she was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with critical injuries.

The driver that struck her did not show signs of intoxication and may have been distracted, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

San Antonio police investigate a car crash on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Brooklyn Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

email