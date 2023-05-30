BCSO identifies driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed man, injured two children

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Monday, May 29, 2023, on the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West near State Highway 211.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver accused of crashing into another car on Highway 90, killing one person and injuring two children.

Christopher James Davila, 39, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old, and two counts of injury to a child with bodily injury-reckless. His bond is set at $300,000.

According to BCSO, the crash happened at 1 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West near State Highway 211, outside Loop 1604.

Davila was driving a pickup truck with two children inside and was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, BCSO said. The truck then hit a sedan head-on.

The driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said. His name has not been released as of Tuesday morning.

Daviila and his two young passengers were taken to the hospital. Daila had multiple serious injuries and was booked by proxy. The children suffered minor injuries and were released, BCSO said.

A photo of Davila was not available on Tuesday morning. Records show he is also awaiting indictment on a July 2022 charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

Read also: