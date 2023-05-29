Driver dies in wrong-way crash on Highway 90 in West Bexar County

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash on Monday, May 29, 2023, on the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West near State Highway 211.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a wrong-way crash overnight in West Bexar County, according to authorities.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at 1 a.m. Monday on the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 West near State Highway 211, outside Loop 1604.

BCSO said a pickup truck was driving the wrong way and collided with a small sedan. The driver of the pickup truck and two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital but later died, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation.

