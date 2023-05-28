VIDEO: SAPD releases bodycam footage showing man being shot by officer during standoff

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released bodycam video that shows what led to a man being shot by an officer during a standoff on the Northeast Side.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6, in the 15600 block of Knollhollow.

Officers were initially called to the area for a neighbor disturbance involving a gun, according to SAPD.

Two witnesses are seen speaking to police in the video, claiming the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Bryan Spangrud, was waving around a firearm and had aimed it in their direction.

“He comes out with this long gun. This black and brown gun and he was just like, waving it around. And then he pointed it at us...,” one of the witnesses tells police.

Spangrud was coming in and out of his home while armed with a long gun several times, authorities said.

Another call was made to police during the standoff, claiming Spangrud was outside “naked and holding a rifle,” according to SAPD.

Police spent hours trying to coax Spangrud into coming outside of his home and surrendering.

In the bodycam video, officers are heard saying, “Put the rifle down, come over here,” and “Come over here please to the sound of my voice. It’s alright. We’re here to help you out.”

Eventually, Spangrud is seen coming out of the home as officers were taking cover behind their vehicles.

He is seen on bodycam video approaching one of the patrol vehicles near his home and trying to break the passenger side window of the vehicle, SAPD said.

Spangrud then used the hood of the patrol vehicle as a platform to aim his long gun toward officers, according to police.

That’s when an officer fired his weapon several times at Spangrud, striking him once in the left arm, authorities said.

Spangrud was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. As of Sunday, May 28, he is facing two counts of deadly conduct and aggravated assault on a peace officer.

At last check, the officer who shot Spangrud is a 27-year veteran with SAPD and was placed on administrative leave pending further review by the District Attorney’s Office.

