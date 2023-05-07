Man shot by SAPD officer during standoff on far NE Side, Chief McManus says

A man was shot by a police officer during a standoff on a far Northeast Side street and taken to an area hospital, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot by a police officer during a standoff on a far Northeast Side street and taken to an area hospital, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 15600 block of Knollhollow.

Officers were initially called to the area for a report of a resident threatening a neighbor.

Police arrived and found the 22-year-old suspect had been going inside and outside of his home multiple times armed with a long gun.

Eventually, the suspect took cover behind one of the SAPD patrol cars while still armed with the gun, McManus said.

The suspect leveled the gun toward the officers down the street when one of the officers fired and struck him in the shoulder, McManus said.

Officers placed a tourniquet on the suspect before he was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown and no other injuries were reported.

McManus said the officer who shot the suspect is a 27-year veteran with the department and will be placed on administrative leave until the case is reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office.

Further details on the suspect and possible charges are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

