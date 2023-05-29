Man taken to hospital after shooting on South Side, police say

A man was injured during a shooting on Monday, May 29, 2023, in the 100 block of W. Hart Avenue, near South Flores Street and Division Avenue.

A man was injured and two homes were hit during a shooting on Monday morning on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Hart Avenue, near South Flores Street and Division Avenue.

According to SAPD, a man in his 50s was shot in his left arm. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Details about the shooting are limited, but officers are investigating the incident as a possible drive-by. Two homes were hit in the shooting.

Police are now speaking with families inside those homes. No information on the shooter was released.

