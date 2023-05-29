69º

Man taken to hospital after shooting on South Side, police say

SAPD officers are investigating the incident as a possible drive-by

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

A man was injured during a shooting on Monday, May 29, 2023, in the 100 block of W. Hart Avenue, near South Flores Street and Division Avenue. (Max Massey, KSAT)

A man was injured and two homes were hit during a shooting on Monday morning on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported just before 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of W. Hart Avenue, near South Flores Street and Division Avenue.

According to SAPD, a man in his 50s was shot in his left arm. He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center and his injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

Details about the shooting are limited, but officers are investigating the incident as a possible drive-by. Two homes were hit in the shooting.

Police are now speaking with families inside those homes. No information on the shooter was released.

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

