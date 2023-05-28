Man arrested in connection with AMBER Alert case involving two San Antonio children

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made in connection with an active AMBER Alert involving two children in San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, was arrested Saturday, May 27, for interference with child custody, an arrest affidavit states.

Police spoke with Najar-Trevino at a home in the 1400 block of S. Alamo on May 26, the same day an AMBER Alert was issued for the two children.

Child Protective Services had obtained permission to remove the two children -- a 9-year-old female and a 2-year-old female -- from the home due to “neglectful supervision, poor living conditions and gun-related incidents in the residence,” an affidavit states.

Police said CPS had previously tried several times to remove the children from their mother, but she refused to cooperate.

Najar-Trevino was informed of the court order for removal that CPS had obtained and left the home with the two children, according to an affidavit.

CPS was then prompted to issue an AMBER Alert in their disappearance and file a missing persons report, SAPD said.

On Sunday, the Texas Dept. of Public Safety issued an update to the active AMBER Alert, saying 26-year-old Khadijah Faulks is wanted in connection with their abduction.

Najar-Trevino “knowingly left the home with the children and dropped them off at an unknown location,” an affidavit said.

Police said he refused to tell officers where the mother and children currently are.

As of Sunday, Najar-Trevino remains in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

