AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children who police believe are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The San Antonio Police Department said they are searching for two-year-old Zylah Faulks and nine-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes.

Faulks is 2 foot 9 inches tall and is 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Brown-Sykes is 3 foot 9 inches tall and is 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what either was wearing. They were last seen around 5:40 p.m. on May 25, in the 3200 block of Bolmore Street, in San Antonio.

Police said they are also searching for Julio Najar-Trevino, 29, in connection with the abduction.

He is 6 foot tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura with the Texas license plate number SWS6018. He was also last seen in San Antonio.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.