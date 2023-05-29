Man in custody, arson investigating after multiple house fires on West Side, SAPD says

San Antonio Fire Department responds to fire in 2500 block of Arbor Street on May 29, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is in custody after multiple homes caught fire on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD initially responded to reports of a man setting fire to homes around 2 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters battled flames in the 2200 block of Delgado Street, followed by a second house fire in the 2500 block of Arbor Street.

According to SAFD battalion chiefs, both fires were contained and extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported.

Crews were assigned to nearby homes to monitor flames and avoid the spread, said SAFD.

Police say the man in his 40s was later taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Arson investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fires. The total damage amount has yet to be released.

KSAT will bring you updates as they become available.