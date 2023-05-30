1 person killed, dozens evacuated after fire at high-rise apartment building downtown

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and roughly 30 people were evacuated following a fire at an apartment complex downtown early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 300 block of North Flores Street, not far from West Travis Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke and flames showing from the third floor of the five-story apartment complex. They were able to put the fire out quickly.

During the evacuation of the building, one person was given CPR on the way to the hospital, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has since said that person died on arrival. The person killed has not been identified.

Arson investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire. There were no other reported injuries.

Damage to the apartment building is estimated at around $30,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

According to San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 40 units were at the scene.