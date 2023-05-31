Man allegedly shooting gun into the air on Wurzbach Road struck security guard and bar, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Tuesday after an affidavit alleges he was shooting into the air and toward a San Antonio bar last September.

Rene Balderas, 35, has been charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred on Sept. 10, 2022, in the 3200 block of Wurzbach Road on the West Side.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Balderas was seen shooting into the air while driving a black Cadillac Escalade.

A security officer for the bar told police he saw someone shooting into the air before shooting in the direction of the bar where the officer was standing.

The security officer grabbed a firearm from his vehicle and took cover behind his car as Balderas continued shooting, the affidavit states.

Police said the security officer returned fire and as he was firing at the Escalade, he was struck by a bullet while wearing a bulletproof vest.

Officers who arrived at the scene following the shooting noted that the building had been shot multiple times in addition to the bulletproof vest the security guard was wearing.

Investigators were able to identify Balderas as the shooter after someone called the police three days after the bar shooting and reported that their black Cadillac Escalade had been shot at on the same day and at the same location as the first incident.

Multiple receipts and interviews, including an interview with Balderas, led police officers to charge Balderas with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 20. He was arrested Tuesday and also charged with second-degree felony drug possession, jail records show.

His bonds are set at a combined $85,000.

Court records show Balderas has previous drug, theft and other various criminal charges.