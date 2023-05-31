Man in critical condition after being shot twice outside home on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot outside a home on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to a home in the 6200 block of West Commerce Street, not far from South Acme Road and Old Highway 90 after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man was simply sitting under a car port in front of a house when two men started shooting at him.

The man was struck twice in both the head and the arm. The suspects fled after the shooting. The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. SAPD did not disclose a description of the suspects.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.