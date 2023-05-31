Video shows car hit tow truck ramp, fly 120-feet in the air before crashing down on highway

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – A woman drove her car into a tow truck at full speed on a Georgia highway last week and the crash was caught on video.

Body cam footage from a Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy shows the car go airborne for roughly 120 feet before smashing back down on the highway. Officers were on the other side of the highway conducting a traffic stop when the crash occurred.

Video of the incident can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

The 21-year-old driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to WSB-TV.

A deputy who was hit by flying debris was also taken to the hospital and has already been released.

Georgia State Patrol deputies said the car traveled an additional 23 feet after hitting another car when it crashed back onto the highway.

It’s still unclear if the driver will be facing charges.

