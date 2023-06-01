82º

LIVE

Local News

3rd grade student hosts anti-bullying rally just before summer break

Arion King, 8, led assembly at The Gathering Place School

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: KSATKids, Education, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A third grade student along with community leaders and musical artists hosted an anti-bully rally Thursday at The Gathering Place school.

“Be a buddy, not a bully,” eight-year-old third grade student Arion King said. She was inspired to host the rally to raise awareness with the hopes to promote a bully-free campus.

“I should be a buddy and not a bully. I should stick up for my friends and stick up for myself when I’m getting bullied. I should have self love, that’s what I think they are taking away from this,” King explained.

The Gathering Place Principal, Jay Jackson-Carter, says throughout the school year students practiced re-building better emotional and social skills after a lack of interaction during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“We have different expectations than they do at home. So what we were seeing was very natural consequences of the pandemic of lockdown,” Jackson-Carter said.

As school districts nationwide work on ending bullying while re-building healthy engagement skills for children at schools, principal Jay Jackson-Carter says hosting this rally today is the perfect way to wrap up the school year.

“Going into next school year [we’ll be] starting the year with all of those practices and effective communication,” Jackson-Carter said.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

email

facebook

Santiago Esparza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email