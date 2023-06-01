Texas Hill Country festivals worth checking out this summer

Summer, summer, summertime. Time to sit back and unwind — unless you want to go to a fun festival you might have never been to.

There are plenty of things to do and festivals to attend around the Hill Country this summer.

Technically, summer doesn’t start until the solstice on June 21 but... ‘tis the season right?

Here is a list of events worth checking out in the upcoming months:

June

Bandera RiverFest - There will be live bands, a barbecue cook-off, food trucks, vendors, kids activities and more at Bandera’s RiverFest, which takes place June 24 at Bandera City Park. Admission for kids is $5 and adult admission is $10.

July

Hye 4th Fest - Check out Hill Country wineries and vendors at the Hye 4th Fest on July 1. There will be fireworks, live music and tons of food from a number of different vendors. The festival will take place in Johnson City. Tickets are $40 each and that includes drink tickets for tastings from various winery and brewery vendors.

Red, White & Buda - From 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4, you can celebrate Independence Day in Buda. There will be a bike parade, vendor market, food trucks, live music and a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m.

Kerrville’s 4th on the River - This Independence Day celebration consists of a concert, vendors, and the “largest fireworks display in the Hill Country,” according to the city of Kerrville. Festivities will take place on July 4 at Louise Hays Park. The fireworks display will start around 9:30 p.m.

Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo - Events for the Kerrville Open Pro Rodeo, which takes place July 7-8, include bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding, ladies barrel racing, calf roping, team roping, mini bull and mini bareback riding, and drill team performing nightly. There will also be a calf scramble and mutton busting for the kids. The rodeo will take place at the Kerr County Hill Country Youth Event Center.

Marble Falls Rodeo - Marble Falls is gearing up for its annual rodeo on July 21 and 22. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or cash at the gate. Children ages 6 and younger are free, kids ages 6-12 are $5 and adults are $15 per person. There will be live music after both rodeos.

August