What to buy for grads, dads

If you have a dad or grad to celebrate this month, Consumer Reports found some money-saving deals on top-tested products. Of course, you can also just find a little something for yourself.

“In the beginning of June, you might still see ongoing Memorial Day sales on things like dishwashers, blenders, and mattresses, and with Father’s Day coming up on June 18th, start looking for discounts on things like tech items and power tools,” said Consumer Reports’ deal hunter Samantha Gordon.

For the DIY dad, a power tool may be just the thing.

The Dewalt drill, model DCD701F2, is as low as $105.70 at Amazon. That’s about $50 off. CR says this cordless drill is very powerful and capable of driving even the largest screws.

For new dads who still want to work out, how about a jogging stroller?

The Thule Urban Glide 2 is as low as $549.95 at Nordstrom and Pottery Barn Kids. CR says this jogging stroller is easily maneuverable and features a hand brake for better control when jogging.

Graduation can be the perfect time for a new smartwatch.

The first generation Apple Watch SE is as low as $149 at Walmart. CR says it performed very well in tests. If you’re okay foregoing the latest and greatest features on newer models, you can enjoy these big savings. We’re talking $100 off.

For whipping up cold concoctions for summer, the Vitamix One is as low as $149.95 at Wayfair. You’ll save a cool $100, too.

As families spend more time outdoors, it’s a good time to look for sales on insect repellants and sunscreens and stock up.