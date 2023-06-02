Celebrate Pride Month at these events in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Pride Month is officially underway, and there are plenty of events and places to celebrate all month long.

Below is a list of events taking place in the San Antonio area:

June 2: Pride Night - The Alamo Area Resource Center will host Pride Night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Social Spot. The event will include a live DJ, drink specials, giveaways, local artists and other fun activities. Find more information here.

June 3: Pride Ride - Wellness at Tobin is hosting a Pride Ride event in partnership with AMP Studio at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. The inclusive, energetic spin class led by coaches West and Matteo will benefit THRIVE Youth Center. Spaces are limited and can be reserved with a $5 donation by contacting the Tobin Box Office or clicking here.

June 3: Pride on the East Side Festival - The block party event hosted by West Care Texas and Pride Center San Antonio will feature several performances, guest speakers, a resource fair and prize giveaways, among other fun activities. The Pride on the East Side Festival will be held at the Ella Austin Community Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Find more information here.

June 3: Queer Voices: A Queer & Trans Joy Pachanga! - Pride Center San Antonio’s Queer Voices program and the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center will host a night of food & drinks, entertainment with several performances and a pop-up shop. Registration is required, and there is a $5 suggested donation for the event, which will start at 4 p.m. at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center. Find more information here.

June 4 & June 18: Magnolia Craft Fair Fundraiser - Magnolia Pancake Haus will host the Craft Fair Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Bier Garten to benefit Pride Center San Antonio. Find more information here.

June 7: Pride Sip and Pour - Mission Crafts Chandlery will host the candle-making event inspired by RuPaul Charles from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Some of the proceeds will benefit THRIVE Youth Center. Find ticket information here.

June 10: Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration - The second-annual Pride River Parade will feature live entertainment at the Arneson River Theatre, including impersonators, dancers, DJs, bands and other performances from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The two showings of the parade will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown San Antonio and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Museum Reach. The first showing will serve as the closing event for the La Villita festival, and the second will be an encore festival. Find more information here.

June 10: Familia en el Sur - The event will feature food, live music, tacos and fun Pride activities. It runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Galleria E.V.A. Find more information here.

June 11: Icons Brunch - Pride Center San Antonio will host its annual Icons Brunch to celebrate community leaders making a difference in the LGBTQ+ community and fundraise to provide programs through The Center. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the UIW Skyroom. Find ticket information here.

June 11: She Likes Her - The event between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. will feature a women’s mixer, speed dating and a fundraiser. The proceeds of this event will benefit Pride Center San Antonio and Fiesta Youth. Find ticket information here.

June 16: Night Out at the Zoo - The San Antonio Zoo will host a family-friendly event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find ticket information here.

June 18: Heels with Hearts - Woodlawn Pointe will host Heels with Hearts: A Pride Drag Show benefiting the Human Rights Campaign starting at 8 p.m. The event will feature an array of drag performers. Find ticket information here.

June 19: Black and Queer AF - Pride Center San Antonio, in collaboration with Aira Juliet and the House of Lepore, is hosting Black and Queer AF at Heat Nightclub starting at 7 p.m. The 18+ event features lip-sync performances and a ball featuring multiple categories. For ticket information, click here.

June 24: Pride Bigger than Texas Festival and Pride Night Parade - The festival will feature food options, performances, a health fair and other family-friendly activities. Leashed pets are welcome at the festival. There is a festival entry fee for those ages 12 and up. There is no fee to view the parade. Find more information about the festival and parade here.

If you have any Pride events or story ideas you’d like to share with KSAT’s South Texas Pride, email Pride@KSAT.com.